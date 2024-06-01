Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

