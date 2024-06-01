Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,617,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,629,000 after buying an additional 3,456,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $53,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3,874.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,320,000 after purchasing an additional 948,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after purchasing an additional 911,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $26,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

