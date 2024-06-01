Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 765,618 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

