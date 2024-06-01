Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

