Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,522,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 208,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 132,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 113,607 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
