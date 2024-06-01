Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 88,680 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 403,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICVT opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

