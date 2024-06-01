Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 5,791.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

