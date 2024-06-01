Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 472.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 134,015 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 36.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 258,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

