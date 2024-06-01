Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

