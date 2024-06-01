Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.