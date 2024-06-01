Advisory Services Network LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,109,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 536.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $102.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.