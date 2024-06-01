Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9 %

DGX stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.