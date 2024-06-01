Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

ZBRA stock opened at $312.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $328.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.