Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $175.25 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.00 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.