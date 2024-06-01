Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 625 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

