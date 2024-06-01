Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,170,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,602,000 after buying an additional 300,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after buying an additional 116,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.