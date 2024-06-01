Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,086 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 133.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 203,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

