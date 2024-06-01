AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 2,406,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,472,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

