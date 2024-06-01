Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADC opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

