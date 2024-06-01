Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

NYSE:AGI opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

