Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 27th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$22.79 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of C$9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.72.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Get Our Latest Report on AGI

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total value of C$210,770.00. Insiders have sold a total of 240,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.