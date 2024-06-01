Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.96 and last traded at $79.58. 4,980,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 18,664,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

