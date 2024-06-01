Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 42.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.