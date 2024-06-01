Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 166,152 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.85% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $27,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PK opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

