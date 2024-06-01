Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 212,832 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,832 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of KE worth $28,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after buying an additional 1,288,653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $43,492,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

BEKE stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

KE Dividend Announcement

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KE

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.