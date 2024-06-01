Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 8,691 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.54% of Schneider National worth $24,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 27.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 44.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 987,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,337,000 after buying an additional 305,484 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Schneider National by 1,012.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 38,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Schneider National Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.