Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 54,557 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $160.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average of $174.36. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

