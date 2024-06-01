Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,268 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.31% of OGE Energy worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,965,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OGE opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.