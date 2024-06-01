Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,529 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.51% of PBF Energy worth $27,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

