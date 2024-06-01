Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,750 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.34% of Tetra Tech worth $29,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 743.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,054.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $209.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.49 and a twelve month high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

