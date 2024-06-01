Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,847 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.55% of Freshpet worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,278,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $132.29.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,692 shares of company stock worth $1,587,861. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

