Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200,650 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.49 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

