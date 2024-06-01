Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 156.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,519 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.74% of Organon & Co. worth $27,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,321,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

