Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $25,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

