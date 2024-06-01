Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $21.78 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 160.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,370 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.20% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $173.67 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $17,135,237 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

