Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $22.81 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,531 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

RY opened at $109.30 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

View Our Latest Report on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.