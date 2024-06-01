Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $23.99 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

