Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $23.99 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.38.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.