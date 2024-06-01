Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $26.40 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979,783 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.38% of Liberty Global worth $26,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after buying an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 364,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,843,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,403 shares of company stock worth $1,830,233 over the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA opened at $16.67 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

