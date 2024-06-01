Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $30.44 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of Camden Property Trust worth $30,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.03.

CPT opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

