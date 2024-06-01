Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 268.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.23% of TopBuild worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.1 %

BLD opened at $417.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.28 and its 200-day moving average is $382.45. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $199.31 and a 52-week high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

