Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $196.68 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

