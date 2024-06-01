Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,932 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

EWT stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

