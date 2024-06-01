Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MLM opened at $571.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $595.33 and its 200 day moving average is $543.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

