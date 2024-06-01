Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.41% of DT Midstream worth $21,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

