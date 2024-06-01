Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 492,358 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 492,358 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $26,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,260,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,900,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 383,360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,101,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $24.19 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.