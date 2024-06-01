Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 55,601 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.35% of PVH worth $25,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PVH by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.