Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.58% of Balchem worth $27,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balchem Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $153.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $145.07. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

