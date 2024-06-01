Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,277 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.44% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $28,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $105.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.