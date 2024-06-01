Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $312.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $328.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.02 and a 200 day moving average of $273.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

