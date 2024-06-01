Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 100,304 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.36% of UFP Industries worth $28,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,046,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after buying an additional 74,852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in UFP Industries by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 107,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,415. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $119.48 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

